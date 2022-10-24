Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Hoover was arrested on August 4, 2021 for the fatal stabbing of Ball. On August 17 of this year, Hoover entered into a plea agreement of murder and burglary, with attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse charges dropped.