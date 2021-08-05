Arrest made in Steuben County murder case

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An arrest has been made in what Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson is calling a “major break” in a June 23rd murder case.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, police have arrested 29-year-old Matthew Roland Hoover of Anderson for the stabbing death of 82-year-old Wilma Ball of Angola.

Her body was found inside her home at Lake James, and police say DNA evidence led them to Hoover, who used to be Ball’s neighbor. Hoover’s motive was not disclosed by police.

He was arrested in Madison County Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of murder and is being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.