Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of elderly woman at Lake James

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man charged in the 2021 rape and murder of an elderly woman at her Lake James home has pleaded guilty.

Matthew Hoover entered a plea agreement Tuesday according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Hoover is pleading guilty to murder and burglary, with attempted rape and attempted abuse of a corpse charges dropped.

He was arrested on Aug. 4 of last year in the fatal stabbing of Wilma Ball, 82. DNA evidence led to Hoover’s arrest.

Hoover could spend 45 to 65 years for the murder charge and 10 to 30 years for the burglary charge if the plea deal is accepted.