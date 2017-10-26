Man arrested and linked to Kosciusko County homicide

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man has been arrested after another man died of multiple stab wounds in Kosciusko County Monday.

23-year-old Derrick L. Wandrick Of Harvey, Illinois was booked into the Kosciusko County Jail Wednesday around 4 p.m. and is being held without bond on charges related to the death of David L. Stowder Jr.

Wandrick will be formally charged during the next two days.