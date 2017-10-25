Man who died after being found on Kosciusko County road is identified

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The man who died from his injuries after being found on a Kosciusko County road has been identified.

Officers and emergency services responded Monday around 7:42 p.m. to a reported man who was injured near the roadway on 300 North. He was transported to Kosciusko Community Hospital where he later died.

21-year-old David L. Strowder Jr. of Elkhart died after being stabbed multiple times. The death has been ruled a Homicide.

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information about the events leading to Strowder’s death are encouraged to contact Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department Detectives at 574-267-5667, Kosciusko Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP, or the Kosciusko County TIP line at 574-372-2494.