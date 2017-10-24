One dead, Kosciusko County road closed for investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after being injured on a Kosciusko County road.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and emergency personnel were called to 300 North Road near Tippe Downs Drive to help a man who was badly injured and near the road.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police aren’t saying how he was hurt, or what exactly his injuries were.

300 North Road will be closed today between Tippe Downs Drive and Madison Elementary School while the investigation continues.