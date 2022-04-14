Man arrested and charged in connection to toddler’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The father of a toddler who died of abusive injuries in 2020 has been arrested and charged with neglect.

Trevon Bishop, 24, was arrested on April 13 according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. A felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury charge was filed on April 8 according to court records.

Elias Paez was 19 months old when his body was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane on Oct. 22, 2020. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says he died of an inflamed windpipe caused by “multiple bruises of varying ages.”

Bishop was a person of interest in the case and was arrested on a warrant for carrying a gun without a permit.

He has an initial court hearing scheduled for Monday.