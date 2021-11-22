Family seeks answers in toddler’s unsolved death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember a Fort Wayne toddler who died one year ago.

Elias Paez was 19 months old when his body was found unresponsive in an apartment on Joshua Lane in late October, 2020.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says he died of an inflamed windpipe caused by “multiple bruises of varying ages,” but the child’s official manner of death is still “undetermined” and no charges have been filed. The child’s father was briefly a person of interest in the case.

The gathering’s organizers tell our Partners in News at ABC 21 they’re hoping to convince prosecutors to refocus on the case and get justice for the child.