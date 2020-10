FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking for a person of interest in the death of a toddler that they describe as being suspicious.

23 year old Trevon Bishop is described as a male black, 5 ft 6 inches, 161 pound with black hair and brown eyes.

Bishop currently has an outstanding warrant for carrying a gun without a permit. Anyone with information or seeing him is asked to call 9-1-1