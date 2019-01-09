Keesling announces bid for second term as City Clerk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling announced her intention to run for re-election today.

“I have been honored to serve as Fort Wayne City Clerk for the last three years,” Keesling said. “I am mindful of the trust the citizens have placed in me and continue to work to keep that trust. As I strive to achieve the goals we set at the start of my term, I am excited with the progress and energized to continue the momentum.”

Keesling, a Republican, was elected to office in 2015 on a platform that promised to modernize the City Clerk’s office, and says that since she was sworn in on January 1st of 2016, her office has made city council agendas easily available to the public, enhanced technology to allow city staff to work efficiently, and seen a 21% decrease in spending during her tenure.

She adds that net income has increased in the Clerk’s office since she took over, leading Parking Control to not only be self-sufficient but also able to 100% pay off the first new parking meters for downtown Fort Wayne in over 30 years.

Keesling says her upcoming priorities would be introducing a phone app to help citizens find available parking and pay their meter fees, an expansion of neighborhood parking enforcement to nights and weekends, providing digital access to the city’s ordinances and bills from decades past, and streamlining City Council agendas and the voting process.

Keesling’s time in office hasn’t been completely smooth, as she was involved in a dispute with Mayor Tom Henry over an expired tag on the Mayor’s vehicle that led to Keesling releasing audio of Henry seemingly admitting he took away her city-owned parking space as punishment.

Both later announced a desire to “move on” from the dispute and work together.