FW Mayor rejects so-called “pay-to-play” measure, back to City Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has indicated that he will reject the so-called “pay-to-play” measure. The ordinance is aimed at banning companies from bidding on public contracts if they donate more than $2,000 a year to an elected city official’s campaign.

City Council voted last week, 6-2, to approve the ordinance, limiting companies and any employee owning more than 7.5 percent of the business to a total of $2,000 in donations a year or $8,000 per four-year election cycle.

In a letter released Thursday, Mayor Henry wrote, “the ordinance seems to be flawed in several specific areas.” He has concerns that it would violate the Home Rule Act, specifically, that local governments have no regulatory power over campaign finance.

He went on to say that he is requesting City Council to revisit the ordinance.

“However, since I do agree something needs to be done to make the campaign donation process more transparent, I would prefer to return the ordinance to you, unsinged, for further discussion, debate and modification.”

The ordinance was sponsored by Councilmen Jason Arp and John Crawford. You can read Mayor Henry’s full letter here.