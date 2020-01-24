Judge denies attempt to withdraw murder confession

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has denied a Fort Wayne man’s request to have his murder confession thrown out.

27-year-old Leon Lumpkin says he was psychologically and mentally coerced into confessing to the shooting death of 20-year-old Arrianna Henderson, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in shooting

Police say he told them he shot her in the head last May after recognizing her as a member of a rival gang. Lumpkin, however, says police misled him and used his girlfriend, who is also facing more than 8 years in prison for assisting a criminal, as leverage against him.

Judge David Zent found that police did not mislead Lumpkin in their attempts to get a confession. His trial is set to start on April 13th.