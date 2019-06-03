Man charged with murder in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is now charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman last week.

RELATED: Fort Wayne police arrest person of interest in Thursday shooting

Monday prosecutors charged Leon Lumpkin, 26, with murder and felony murder with one committed in the act of another felony, according to the Journal Gazette. Lumpkin is also charged with two counts apiece of armed robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Arrianna Lee Henderson was shot to death in the Chapel Oaks apartments early last Thursday morning. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.