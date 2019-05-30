UPDATE: One dead in early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An armed robbery turned deadly early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they were called to the Chapel Oaks Apartments in the 800 block of Buchanan Street at about 1:16 am on reports of an armed robbery.

After speaking with the person who originally filed the complaint, officers searched the area and found a woman, Arrianna Lee Henderson, 20 of Fort Wayne, lying under a pavilion behind the apartment leasing office with an apparent gunshot wound. Henderson died at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled her cause of death to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death a homicide.

Police believe the robbery and shooting are related.

If you have any idea what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.