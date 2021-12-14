Indiana State Police release new statement about “anthony_shots” investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State police are responding to the delay in the arrest of the man who was behind the false social media account that led to charges of child exploitation.

Monday, the State Police offered more information about their decision to request information about the online account. Officials say there have been numerous media inquiries since they released information last week about the “anthony_shots” account and the eventual identification of Kegan Kline. The State Police say those questions are relevant and relate to the long, complex, and extremely complicated murder investigation.

Kline was arrested in a Possession of Child Pornography case. The release last week asking for information on the social media profile led to around 500 tips.

Tips and information in the killings of Abby Williams and Libby German can be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or called to 765-822-3535.

On Monday, ISP offered a look into the decision to publicly request information about that account:

The Indiana State Police has received many media inquiries since our December 6th press release concerning “anthony_shots” and eventually the identification of Kegan Kline. Your questions are certainly relevant as they relate to a long, complex, and extremely complicated murder investigation.

During the last nearly five years, we have conducted dozens of secondary investigations based on information we received. One of those investigations included a Possession of Child Pornography case resulting in the arrest of Kegan Kline. The information we had, have, and continue to receive concerning Kline has ebbed and flowed over these last few years. We understand there was a period of time that passed between 2017 and 2020 when Kline was not arrested and incarcerated for Possession of Child Pornography. Once the Indiana State Police presented the criminal case to the Miami County Prosecutor in June of 2020, immediate action was taken by both the Indiana State Police and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, which ultimately resulted in Kline’s arrest.

Like so many other pieces of this investigation, we will always review, learn from, and make any necessary adjustments. We do not believe that any person has done anything intentionally wrong, but we will continue to critically evaluate our efforts.

We know there is enormous interest in the “WHY” of everything we do, but we cannot and will not speculate. One day you will have the opportunity to see and know what we do, and we look forward to that day.