Police identify man behind bogus account linked to Delphi murders

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police have identified a man connected to a fake social media account tied to the 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 27-year-old Kegan Kline of Peru, Indiana was charged in August 2020 with 30 counts that included child exploitation, possession of child pornography, and obstruction of justice in a separate case.

Now police say he’s behind the bogus “anthony_shots” Instagram and Snapchat account that solicited underage girls for nude photos and tried to set up meetings with them.

Police haven’t yet specified how that account is tied to the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near a hiking trail in Delphi, nor have they said that Kline is a suspect in the case yet.

Kline’s court appointed public defender, Andrew Achey, released the following response to WTHR: