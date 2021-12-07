Detectives: fake social media account may be connected to Delphi investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): A fake online account may be tied to the unsolved murders of two Delphi girls.

The Indiana State Police says they came across an online profile named “anthony_shots” that was used on multiple social media applications using the image of a male model and portraying himself as extremely wealthy and owning multiple sports cars.

The model is not who the account actually belongs to; police say whoever made the account used it to get nude photos from underage girls as well as to set up meeting locations.

Police say they may be connected to the February 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near a Delphi hiking trail. Watch the video below for full details, and if you communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the owner of the anthony_shots profile, contact law enforcement by emailing abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or calling 765-822-3535.