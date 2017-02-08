Huntington City Police investigating shooting at Phillips 66

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Huntington City Police Department are investigating a shooting at the Philips 66 located at 735 South Jefferson Street in Huntington.

Officers were called to the convenience store Wednesday morning at approximately 6:00 a.m., in reference to an armed robbery. Once on the scene, officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds.

While at the scene investigating, officers received reports that a vehicle had been stolen in close proximity to the business. A high-speed chase ensued involving the Indiana State Police Department and officers from the Huntington City Police Department. The chase resulted in a crash and the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The Huntington City Police Department is investigating the shooting while the Indiana State Police Department is investigating the vehicle pursuit.

So far, there have been no reports that the two incidents are connected. Nor has there been confirmation that these reports are linked to a person wanted for “terrorizing Huntington for the last 24 hours.” That person has since been captured, but again, there have been NO reports confirming that all three events are related.

