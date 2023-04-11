Groundbreaking held for delayed The Lofts at Headwaters Park project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry, city leaders and officials with developer Barrett & Stokely held a groundbreaking ceremony for The Lofts at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday.

Construction on the $98 million project at the corner of Clinton and Superior streets—which was delayed after an anticipated start date of last summer—began last week. The delay was reportedly due to site remediation, materials and labor costs.

The Lofts at Headwaters Park is a six-story mixed-use development that will include apartments, townhomes, retail space and a 651-space parking garage. The garage is expected to open in 12-14 months, while the remainder of the project is expected to open in two-and-a-half years.

The project received READI funding from the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, along with support from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, Fort Wayne City Council and the Capital Improvement Board.