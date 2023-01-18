More Funds Dedicated To Lofts At Headwaters Park Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has announced it will be giving more funding to the Lofts at Headwaters Park. As surging construction costs continue for the Lofts at Headwaters Park, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members Tuesday made the decision to provide an additional $1.6 million to the project.

The multi-use development at East Superior and South Clinton streets has been sitting mostly idol since last year. Meanwhile, construction costs went from about $67 million to $98 million, Jonathan Leist, redevelopment deputy director, told commission members Tuesday.

According to The Journal Gazette, the higher costs came largely from site remediation, materials and labor.