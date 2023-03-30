Site Work Set To Begin On The Lofts At Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division and developer Barrett & Stokely announced today that the developer will soon begin construction of the $98 million mixed-use development at the northeast corner of Clinton and Superior streets.

Work will begin Monday, April 3 with street excavation and new sanitary sewer installation on Barr Street causing a closure of Barr Street between Superior and Duck streets. The Barr Street temporary closure is expected to last approximately two weeks.

During this time, patrons for Club Soda will still be able to park under the railroad viaduct across Superior Street on evenings and weekends, the bus depot lot on the southwest corner of Clinton and Superior streets, and in front of Club Soda on the north side of Superior Street.

Headwaters Park patrons can access the Headwaters Pavilion parking lot via Clinton Street and Duck Street, which will be temporarily re-opened. Sidewalks will remain open on both sides of Superior Street and the east side of Barr Street for access to the restaurant.