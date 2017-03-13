Gordmans announces bankruptcy, closing Fort Wayne location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Bad news for yet another retailer with a location in Fort Wayne.

Coming on the heels of bankruptcy announcements for stores like hhgregg and Family Christian Stores, the latter of which is completely going out of business, now department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy and is closing all 106 of its stores nationwide, including the Fort Wayne location on South Thomas Road.

The Associated Press reports the news came after Gordmans posted losses in five of its last six quarters. Around 5,000 people work for the chain across 22 states.

A time frame for the liquidation of Gordmans’ inventory has not yet been announced.