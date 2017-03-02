Indy-based retailer hh gregg closing 88 stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): Appliance and electronics retailer hhgregg says it plans to shut the doors at almost 100 locations nationwide.

The struggling Indy-based retailer will close 88 unprofitable stores in an effort to cut costs. Three distribution and delivery centers will also close. The company says all of its Indiana stores will remain open.

“We are strategically exiting markets and stores that are not financially profitable for us,” Robert J. Riesbeck, hhgregg’s President and CEO, said in a statement. “This is a proactive decision to streamline our store footprint in the markets where we have been, and will continue to be, important to our customers, vendor partners and communities.”

The closures will leave the appliance and electronics chain with 132 stores.