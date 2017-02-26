Family Christian closing all stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After 85 years in business, all 240 Family Christian Stores are closing.

More than two years ago, suppliers forgave Family Christian Stores $127 million in debt so that it could remain open, but now, the chain has announced it’s closing all of its stores across 36 states. Two of those stores are located here in Fort Wayne, one on Coldwater Road and another at Jefferson Pointe.

According to Christian Today, Family Christian blamed “changing consumer behavior and declining sales.” So far, no word on when the going-out-of-business sales will begin.