Funeral held for murdered toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Family and friends said their goodbyes yesterday to a 17-month-old who was beaten to death last week.

A funeral was held Wednesday for Aiden Clark, who police say was beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend. Tony Wilson, the mother’s cousin, tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the family is going through the unimaginable.

“I’m numb. It hurts. He was only one year old, you know what I mean? I have a son. I couldn’t even imagine losing my son and in how the way… it just hurts.”

Within 45 minutes of the boy’s mother leaving him with 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe while she ran an errand, paramedics were at her apartment trying to revive the boy.

Rowe claims he found the boy on the floor after he took a shower; police say he’s the only person who could’ve caused Aiden’s injuries. He’s now charged with murder.