Coroner: Fort Wayne toddler’s death was a homicide (UPDATE: Arrest made)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the death of a toddler.

According to Allen County Coroner’s Office, they were notified about a 17-month-old that arrived at a local hospital in critical condition at about 12:35pm Monday.

The child, identified as Aiden Mishawn Clark, died a short time after arriving at the hospital. Burris says he was killed by blunt force injuries to the chest, ruling it a homicide.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Shaquille Rowe on preliminary charges of battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a depending resulting in death.