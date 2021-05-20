Rowe arrested again after bonding out on previous charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man charged in the death of a toddler has been arrested again Thursday after previously bonding out of jail.

Shaquille Rowe, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of murder, aggravated battery, battery to a minor causing death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

He bonded out of jail but was arrested a short time later according to Fort Wayne Police. He bonded out on charges of battery to a minor resulting in death and neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Rowe is accused in connection to the homicide of 17-month-old Aiden Clark. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition Monday, where he later died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the boy died of blunt force injuries to the chest.