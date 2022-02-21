Four more businesses added for Union Street Market at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Union Street Market announced on Monday the addition of four new businesses for the year-round indoor food market at Electric Works.

RELATED: Two more merchants join Electric Works’ Union Street Market

Narrow Road Farm, Brooks BBQ & Chicken, Holy Ladle and The Charlie Horse bring the total number of businesses for the market up to 12.

“The selection of these new merchants marks an important milestone—the Market has filled half of the available spaces,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development. “These diverse businesses show the breadth of what the Market will offer, from farm fresh fruits and vegetables to hot BBQ and Middle Eastern foods to a full-service bar with inventive cocktails and a wide range of Indiana spirits and beers on tap.”

Narrow Road Farm based out of Auburn uses nature-based, regenerative farming methods to grow produce. They will also offer pork from their stock of pigs and farmstand products such as eggs and dairy and salads, wraps and juices.

Brooks BBQ & Chicken launched in 1966 as the first Black-owned barbecue restaurant in Fort Wayne. Their offerings include charcoal-grilled ribs, turkey tips, fried chicken in their vinegar BBQ sauce and sides like greens, mac and cheese and baked beans.

Holy Ladle features a rotating selection of Middle Eastern dishes from chicken kebabs, hearty stews, Persian Love Cake, herbal elixirs and chai teas according to owner Holly Sutter. She has traveled from Fort Wayne to Pakistan, India and in-between.

The Charlie Horse bar will feature cocktails using fresh ingredients from the market, Indiana beers on tap and award-winning Indiana distilled spirits. The bar comes from the mother and son team of Cristy and Ben Shank, who turned an old horse trailer into the Charlie Horse mobile bar, which can be found at weddings and events around Fort Wayne.

RELATED: Union Street Market to open at Electric Works fall 2022

Union Street Market’s local leasing coordinator Robert Johnson says interest is growing. The market is set to open in October of this year. For more information, visit the market’s website here.