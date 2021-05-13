Union Street Market to open at Electric Works fall 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Electric Works’ food hall and public market will be called Union Street Market, which will open in the fall of 2022.

The market will feature 20-plus merchants that are open daily and will also be the home of the Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market. Joseph Decuis and Conjure Coffee have already committed to Union Street Market. Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market will already relocate to McCulloch Park across from Electric Works starting Saturday, May 15.

“Union Street Market integrates perfectly into the overall vision for Electric Works – rooted in history while striving for a future built in innovation, energy, and culture,” said Jeff Kingsbury of RTM Ventures, the development team behind Electric Works. “We’re committed to partner with food entrepreneurs who share our passion for increasing access to fresh, healthy food and providing a truly unique experience for the community, and those who appreciate the magic of an authentic market environment.”

Union Street Market will be located in the area made up of former buildings 20, 20A and 22, with more than 37,000 square feet of space.

Electric Works also announced Ted Spitzer as director of market planning and development. He has helped public markets in Philadelphia, Baltimore, Detroit, Columbus, New York City and Washington, D.C. Spitzer led development and programming for markets in Milwaukee and Grand Rapids.

For more information on Union Street Market, click here.