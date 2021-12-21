Two more merchants join Electric Works’ Union Street Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Union Street Market today announced two additional women-owned businesses for the year-round, indoor food market at Electric Works.

“This announcement is particularly sweet – not only is the market gaining two accomplished and highly creative dessert makers, but we are thrilled to support local, women-owned businesses,” said Ted Spitzer, Union Street Market’s director of planning and development.

The growing list of Union Street Market merchants now includes Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks and Local Apple Cart. More information on these new additions:

Bragg-A-Lot Sweets & Drinks , a family-owned business started by lifelong Fort Wayne resident DeZyre Bragg, features inventive cheesecakes, cookies, pies and a variety of other unique desserts. Bragg-A-Lot opened as a dessert shop and restaurant in 2020 but fell victim to the pandemic. At Union Street Market, Bragg is teaming with her mother Shirl as head baker and significant other Terrance as head pastry chef to provide unique items like cheesecake-filled apples, homemade fudge and cocoa bombs. “Our bakery quickly gained a large following and it was heart-breaking to close,” Bragg said. “We couldn’t be more excited to relaunch in Union Street Market and join so many other talented merchants.”

Local Apple Cart, which features homemade ice cream infused with locally grown fruits. Local Apple Cart will make the transition from food truck to full-time business within Union Street Market. Owner/entrepreneur Rachel Nally followed her passion to found Local Apple Cart after nearly 20 years in customer service. "My focus is using seasonal fruits to construct our ice creams, so every bite tastes juicy with just the right amount of sweetness," Nally said. "In addition to all-natural soft and hard serve ice creams, we offer hand-crafted lemonades, chocolate-dipped strawberries and frozen bananas, and of course caramel apples from my own apple tree!"

Union Street Market also announced the hiring of Robert Johnson to assist with merchant recruitment. A serial food entrepreneur himself, Johnson founded Crossroads Kombucha and Bukál Beverage Co. before becoming the founding director of garden operations at CASS Gardens. “I have been excited about the potential of a market hall at Electric Works since first touring the facility in 2017,” Johnson said. “I’ve spent the past decade working with food business owners in Fort Wayne and believe that Union Street Market is a perfect addition to our growing local food economy.”

Spitzer added, “As the market gets closer to its opening next fall, we are seeing increased interest from food entrepreneurs throughout Indiana who want to be part of the excitement at Electric Works. We encourage anyone interested to reach out to see if Union Street Market is the right next step for their business.”

Union Street Market continues to seek creative and passionate food entrepreneurs to join its growing list of merchants. The market has openings for merchants selling fresh, specialty, and prepared foods, with a particular emphasis on ethnic businesses. More information about leasing opportunities can be found at http://www.unionstreetmarket.org/.