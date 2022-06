FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department confirmed that the body found in a pond in the 9600 block of Hera Court is that of Steven Clemmer.

Clemmer had been missing since around 6 p.m. on June 3 from the 1500 Seven Lake Court. A Silver Alert was then issued. He was located deceased around 5 p.m. on June 8.