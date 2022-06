FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road.

There has been an ongoing search in this area for 81-year-old Steven Clemmer, who went missing over the weekend. A Silver Alert was issued for Clemmer because he had Alzheimer’s disease and could possibly need medical attention.

