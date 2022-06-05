Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Silver Alert has been issued after the disappearance of an 81-year-old man.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Steven Clemmer of Fort Wayne. Clemmer is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes.

Steven Clemmer was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, near the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court, Woodland Lake.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. Clemmer suffers from Alzheimer’s and might appear to be confused.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Steven Clemmer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.