Fort Wayne man convicted for attack on two women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been found guilty but mentally ill over a brutal attack on his ex-girlfriend and her daughter.

53-year-old Raymond Demby was convicted yesterday on charges of attempted murder, auto theft, aggravated battery, invasion of privacy, burglary, and several other charges, according to the Journal Gazette, over an incident on Spatz Avenue back in April 2018.

Police say he broke into his ex’s house and first hit both her and her daughter in the head with a hammer, then shot them both.

He’ll be sentenced next month and faces up to 60 years in prison.