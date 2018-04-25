UPDATE: Early morning shooting suspect identified, two people injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are injured after an early morning shooting in Fort Wayne Wednesday.

Police responded to the 4600 block of Spatz Avenue around 4:10 a.m. on a domestic disturbance call. Officers were informed en-route that two women, one adult and the other a teen, appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Upon their arrival, police located the victims, who were then transported to a local hospital. The adult is currently listed in critical condition, the teen is listed in serious condition.

Public Information Officer Michael Joyner tells us witnesses reported seeing the suspect leave the scene of the shooting, and described the vehicle to police.

Around 4:17 a.m., officers located the vehicle and began a police pursuit, which ended with a crash in the 1400 block of S. Harrison Street.

The suspect was identified as Raymond O. Denby, 51. He was then arrested at the crash scene. Police also located a firearm in the vehicle.

Denby faces the following charges:

Burglary

Felony Aggravated Battery (two counts)

Felony Invasion of Privacy

Felony Domestic Battery

Felony Auto Theft

Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle

An investigation later revealed that the teen was able to escape and seek help at a nearby home. It also appears that Denby is the ex-boyfriend of the critically injured victim.