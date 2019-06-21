Man ruled competent to stand trial in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting two women last year was ruled competent to stand trial Friday morning.

Raymond O. Demby, 52, is facing multiple charges for attacking his ex-girlfriend and her daughter with a hammer and then shooting them on April 25, 2018, according to the Journal Gazette.

RELATED: Early morning shooting suspect identified, two people injured

He is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her daughter in the 4600 block of Spatz Avenue, which left the adult in critical condition and the teen in serious condition at the time. Demby was arrested after a brief police chase.

Demby’s attorney says he will use an insanity defense after a psychiatrist said he was not competent to stand trial during a hearing last week. Meanwhile, psychologists says Demby is competent.

His trial is set for November 13.