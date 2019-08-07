Fort Wayne credit union robbed second time in less than one week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a local credit union less than a week after a similar incident.

Police were called to the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at the corner of St. Joe Center and Maplecrest Roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a robbery, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

That same bank was robbed last Thursday, August 1. Police have arrested one man, who is believed to have committed both robberies.

