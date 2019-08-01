UPDATE: Police investigate northeast bank robbery

UPDATE: 8/01/2019 6:15 p.m. – According to investigators, a man came into the bank and showed a note to the teller. The man then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as a white male, between the age of 50 and 60 with red hair and a red goatee.

No one one was injured during the robbery.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

It started around 4:40 p.m. when the Fort Wayne Police Department dispatch received a call in regards to a robbery at the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union located on St. Joe Center Road in the northeast side of town.

There is no more information at this time. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.