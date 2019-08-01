FWPD search for person of interest in bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a person of interest in the robbery at the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union.

The robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 1 at the Three Rivers Federal Credit Union off of St. Joe Center Road in the northeast part of town.

The individual is described as 6-foot tall, 250 pounds, between the ages of 50 and 60 with red hair and a goatee.

RELATED:UPDATE: Police investigate northeast bank robbery

Detectives ask if anyone knows any information or recognizes the person of interest, to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.