Former FWPD sergeant pleads guilty to assaulting wife

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A now-former Fort Wayne Police sergeant has pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.

48-year-old Boyce Ballinger was arrested on charges of strangulation and domestic battery after an incident last October in which Ballinger, who had been drinking, got into an argument with his wife, put his hands around her neck, and pushed her into a wall.

She got away and called the police while he tried to break down a bedroom door she had locked herself behind.

Ballinger, who found himself back behind bars last month after violating a no-contact order, will be sentenced on February 25th.