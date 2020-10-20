FWPD officer charged with domestic battery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police Department sergeant is on paid leave after allegations of domestic violence.

48-year-old Boyce Ballinger received a Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Citation from the department four years ago after he was hurt responding to a domestic violence call in April 2016. Now he’s facing similar accusations, as the Journal Gazette reports Ballinger is charged with domestic battery and strangulation in a Saturday night attack on his wife.

Documents say he pushed her against a wall, with his hands around her neck. His wife locked herself in a bedroom and called the police. Officers at the scene reported that he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Ballinger was released Monday and has a court date set for Thursday.