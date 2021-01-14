Suspended FWPD sergeant back in jail after violating no-contact order

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne Police sergeant accused of strangling his wife is back in jail after violating a restraining order.

Boyce Ballinger has been on unpaid leave since November after being arrested back in October for grabbing his wife by the throat during an argument, then trying to break down a bedroom door after she got away and called the police.

He was ordered to stay away from her, but the Journal Gazette reports that he approached his wife at a Kroger parking lot last month, violating that order and earning a ticket back to the Allen County Jail, where he’s being held without bail.

His trial on felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery charges is set for June 8th.