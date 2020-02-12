Electric Works gets second extension approval vote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two hurdles down, one to go.

The Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board approved a deadline extension for financing and closing dates for Electric Works Wednesday morning, according to the Journal Gazette.

Developers RTM Ventures have been seeking the extensions as part of prep work for an anchor tenant – reported to be hardware wholesaler Do It Best Inc. – for the mixed-use project at the old General Electric campus in downtown Fort Wayne.

The official reveal of the anchor tenant is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission has also approved pushing the deadlines back to April 30th (financing) and June 30th (closing), respectively.

All that’s left is approval from Allen County Commissioners. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has also publicly announced his support for the extension.