Electric Works tenant reportedly revealed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Although the official announcement hasn’t been made yet, we now know who the anchor tenant is for Fort Wayne’s Electric Works.

According to the News-Sentinel, Do it Best will move from its New Haven headquarters to the mixed-use project in downtown Fort Wayne. The hardware company confirmed the move to employees yesterday.

RTM Ventures and city officials are expected to make the official announcement tomorrow afternoon. Earlier reports stated that a company had signed a letter of intent to take up about 200,000 square feet of space at the former General Electric campus.

The signing of an anchor tenant was seen as the last piece of the puzzle needed to make the project a reality.