Electric Works deadline expansion gets first needed approval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Electric Works project cleared an important hurdle last night.

Developers RTM Ventures received approval from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission yesterday to push its funding and closing deadlines back to April 30th and June 30th, respectively.

According to the Journal Gazette, the developers say the delay is needed to accommodate a new anchor tenant, which will be announced to the public later this week.

They’ll still need to get approval from the Allen County/Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and Allen County Commissioners. Mayor Tom Henry has publicly endorsed the deadline extension.