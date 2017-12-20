Electric Works developers seek cleanup help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Area taxpayers are once again being asked to cover the cost of environmental cleanup for a downtown Fort Wayne project.

On November 29th, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a deal to buy the “North River” property and foot the bill for cleanup costs at the former scrapyard.

Now the News-Sentinel reports developers of the Electric Works project, at the former General Electric campus, are asking the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board for $3-million for cleaning up any contamination left behind by industrial use.

Indiana Tech became the first to lease a spot on the campus yesterday.

Construction for the mixed-use project should begin next year.