City Council approves controversial land deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The entire Fort Wayne City Council has problems with it, but a controversial proposal to buy a former scrapyard just north of downtown was approved last night anyway.

In a 5-3 vote, with Republican Michael Barranda abstaining, the Council approved a deal to buy a 29-acre parcel of land known as the “North River” property, also known as the former OmniSource scrapyard, for $4.63-million while also assuming responsibility for all environmental cleanup costs.

This despite never having seen the results of a 2007 environmental study on the property, which the owners refused to share unless the Council approved the proposal first.

Democrat Glynn Hines and Republicans Russ Jehl and Jason Arp opposed the deal, with Hines calling it a “swindle situation.” Supporters say the land will be a crucial part of future development plans.