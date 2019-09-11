Council rejects “pick your own trash service” plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposal to let Fort Wayne residents pick their own trash pickup service was shot down by the Fort Wayne City Council.

The Journal Gazette reports the non-binding proposal was rejected on a 6-3 vote last night. Councilmen Jason Arp and Paul Ensley were pushing for it after nearly two years of problems with the city’s current contractor, Red River Waste Solutions.

RELATED: Mayoral candidates offer differing perspectives on Red River performance

The biggest issue those against the proposal had was the fact that the resolution asked the city to refrain from any future long-term garbage collection contracts. Red River has a seven-year deal with the City but has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars after waves of customer complaints over missed pickups.

Mayor Tom Henry’s administration has argued that letting residents pick their own service could lead to more problems, like congested neighborhood roads caused by competing trucks.