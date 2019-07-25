Council members pitch alternative trash plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A pair of Fort Wayne City Council members have pitched a plan to let city residents pick their own trash service.

Currently, the city is served by Red River Waste Solutions, but the contractor has missed thousands of collections since taking over in January 2018, leading to complaints from residents.

The Journal Gazette reports that Councilmen Paul Ensley and Jason Arp are asking the city to adopt the model that unincorporated areas of Allen County use: basically, letting residents pick which trash service they use.

Their non-binding resolution was introduced during Tuesday night’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting. A spokesman for Mayor Tom Henry’s office says there are a “number of reasons” why the suggestion wouldn’t work, ranging from increased costs to health concerns.