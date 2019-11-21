Council recognizes Native American Heritage Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council is recognizing November as National Native American Heritage Month.

The move, which passed unanimously Tuesday night, was partially in response to backlash from a resolution that declared July 16th as “General Mad Anthony Wayne Day” that historians said was historically inaccurate in its depiction of Native American fighters’ involvement in the Battle of Fallen Timbers.

Councilman Geoff Paddock tells the Journal Gazette the goal was to respond to the “hurt feelings” that some on the Council saw as a result.

Tuesday’s resolution disputes the original assertion that Native Americans were under the command of British officers during that battle, and recognizes the more than 1,000 residents who identify as Native Americans currently living in the Summit City. It was reviewed by dozens of experts.

Councilman Jason Arp, who wrote the Anthony Wayne Day resolution, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting and did not vote on this resolution. He has repeatedly defended its accuracy.